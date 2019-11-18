Injuries reported in crash on I-85 South near Wellford

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Injuries are reported in an interstate crash near Wellford that appears to involve an 18 wheeler and other vehicles.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the crash on southbound I-85 at mile marker 66 happened just before 7 a.m. Monday. 

Troopers report injuries in the crash. 

Lanes were blocked at the scene of the crash that appeared to involve multiple vehicles. 

The vehicles were on the shoulder of the interstate by 7:50 a.m. Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

