Crashes block part of I-85 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Crashes near the Southern Connector blocked north and southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Greenville County.

Early Wednesday morning, the S.C. Highway Patrol reported five crashes on I-85 in Greenville County.

One wreck at I-85 South near exit 42 was blocking lanes shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Two northbound lanes were also blocked in that area.

The S.C. Highway Patrol said two southbound lanes of I-85 at mile marker 42 has reopened, but detours would continue until traffic cleared.

Greenville I-85 at the 42mm, 2 south bound lanes are open but detours will remain in place until traffic clears pic.twitter.com/E56kg0qfJg — Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) October 30, 2019

Other crashes were reported on I-85 North near mile markers 42 and 54 in Greenville County.

Troopers were responding to about 30 incidents around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday across the Upstate, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol’s real time traffic website.

