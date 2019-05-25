Crashes cause major delays for Upstate drivers heading out of town Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Traffic problems in the Upstate delayed drivers heading out of town for the long holiday weekend.

"I have been here all freaking day," said Jaleen Williams. "It's ridiculous."

Drivers were not thrilled about the major backups on one of the busiest travel days of the year according to Trip Advisor.

In Spartanburg County, an overturned tractor-trailer shut down the Eastbound lanes on Interstate 26 near Exit 16. Emergency management said no one was hurt.

Around the same time in Greenville County, there was a deadly two car and tractor-trailer pile up on Interstate 85 near Exit 54. That crash shut down the highway for nearly five hours on Friday.

Drivers told 7News I-85 looked like a parking lot.

"It was just stand still bumper to bumper," Melvin Marshall said.

One person was killed during the crash on I-85 happened at about 8:15 a.m., according to Highway Patrol.

The Greenville County coroner identified the victim as Charlie Johnson, 58, of Woodruff.

Officers rerouted traffic to Highway 14, but even the detours were a nightmare for drivers.

"I was late to work this morning, like 10 minutes late," Williams told 7News.

While many drivers were expecting delays, the traffic threw a wrench in plans for people that hit the road early in hopes of beating the evening traffic.

"How long is the ride if there was no traffic from Raleigh to Alabama?" 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman asked.

"Around eight hours and right now I believe I'm going close to 10 to get there. So I hope they are not waiting on me," Marshall said.

Even some secondary roads were in the red on the map. Still, people were trying to stay positive.

"There's not much we can do about it, I mean people are on vacation and it's getting hot. That's the best thing about summertime," Williams said.

"Good thing its beautiful weather,"Marshall said.

Authorities will continue to investigate the crash.

If you are hitting the road, Highway Patrol asks for drivers to obey the speed limit, put the phone down and always wear a seatbelt.