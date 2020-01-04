Creek overflows amid heavy rainfall

LIBERTY, S.C. (WSPA)- On Friday, Eighteenmile Creek overflowed more than it had years after heavy rains, according to people who live nearby.

The creek is usually about 15 feet wide, according to neighbors, but Friday it looked more like a river.

“Way higher than it normally is,” said neighbor Joshua Potts.

Tommy​ King owns King’s Sunset Nursery with his brother.​ He said he hasn’t seen the creek this swollen in about 15 years.​

“Last time we had it flooded that much, we had a hurricane that sat on top of us and dumped about 12 to 15 inches of rain on us one weekend,” he said.

Some of his trees may be affected by the heavy rainfall.

“They might be a little bit of damage from the flow of the current and where it brought in trash and brush,” King said. ​

He said the bald cyprus trees caught in the creek’s overflow at the lowest point in his property will probably be okay because they can handle wet weather.

“If the creek’s back to where the creek’s supposed to be, everything will be fine,” he said. “But if it’s still out, you know the longer it’s out, the more damage it can cause.​”

King said as long as the water recedes by Saturday or so, they’ll be okay.