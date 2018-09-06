Historic Marilyn's Melrose Inn in Tryon destroyed by fire

TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) -- A historic inn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday.

Marilyn's Melrose Inn went up in flames before collapsing just after noon.

Tryon, Columbus, Landrum and Saluda fire departments responded to the massive blaze.

Smoke could be seen miles away from the inn located at 55 Melrose Avenue.

According to its website, Marilyn's Melrose Inn was built in 1889 and owned by quilt artist and author Marilyn Doheny.

She was there when the fire began.

Doheny says she saw a small flame come out of the wall in an area where she didn’t know there was an outlet and nothing was plugged in.

Two others were also at the inn.

Everyone made it out.

“It’s my life. It’s my legacy,” she wept as flames consumed the inn, along with her quilts and books.

“Everything I own is gone,” she said.

Those who wish to help can donate to a Gofundme page that’s been set up to help the inn owner. The community plans to gather to bring clothes and supplies at 6 p.m. tonight at the Tryon Bottle at 15 S. Trade St. in Tryon.

7News is told the inn had guests attending the FEI World Equestrian Games and efforts are being made to find them accommodations.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

