Crews battle house fire on Easley Highway in Pelzer

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Pelzer.

According to Anderson County dispatch officials, the fire happened at about 3:30 a.m. at a home on Easley Highway near Capell Drive.

No injuries were reported, according to fire crews.

Highway 8 was temporarily shut down at the intersection of Highway 29, according to 7 News crews on scene.

West Pelzer, Whitefield and Piercetown fire departments responded to the scene.

Crews will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

