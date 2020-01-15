Crews battle house, RV fires on Norris St. in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews battled fires Wednesday afternoon at a home and a RV in Anderson.

Anderson City Fire Captain Bruce Reeves said the fire started just after noon in the 200 block of Norris Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, a house and an RV were on fire, according to Reeves.

Reeves said people were inside of the house when it caught on fire.

A neighboring house was also damaged by the smoke, Reeves said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters will continue to to investigate the cause of the fire.