Crews battling warehouse fire in Woodfin, NC, officials say

WOODFIN, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Fire Department officials said they are assisting with a warehouse fire in Woodfin, NC.

According to fire officials, the warehouse fire is at the Metropolitan Sewer District on Riverside Drive.

The fire reportedly started at around 3:30 p.m.

Woodfin Volunteer Fire Department is the lead agency at the scene and Asheville Fire crews are providing mutual aid

Woodfin Fire officials said they have several department at the scene at this time.

Keep checking back for more information as new details are released.

