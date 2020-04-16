1  of  17
Crews break ground on new Simpsonville fire station

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Crews broke ground on Station 6 in Simpsonville, which is expected to be finished in 2021. (City pf Simpsonville)

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Construction crews have broken ground on the new fire station in Simpsonville.

The station will be located just outside city limits at Jonesville and McKinney roads.

Station 6 is set to be completed around winter or spring of 2021, city of Simpsonsville officials say.

Chief Wesley Williams said adding the new station will improve safety for residents by reducing response times.

“Every second counts when responding to reports of fire and other emergencies,” Williams said in a statement. “The addition of Station 6 means more lives will be saved and property damage prevented.”

The location of Station 6 is vacant land owned by the City. Station 6 will look similar to Station 5 on East Standing Springs Road.

