(WSPA) Crews across the Upstate were hard at work Wednesday cleaning up down trees and restoring power to several hundred customers.

“I heard a boom at about four or five this morning and then my radio when off, everything went off my time,” said Patsy Pickelsimer, Greenville County resident. “I said, I think I’ll just lie back down because there’s nothing else I could do.”

In Greenville County, a portion of Newland Avenue, off of Poinsett Highway, was closed on Wednesday morning as crews worked to restore power to the area after a large tree limb snapped off and landed on power lines.

Power crews closed a portion of Gossett Street in Greenville Wednesday to clean up tree limbs and restore power to the area (WSPA photo).

That’s what longtime Greenville County resident, Patsy Pickelsimer, heard early Wednesday morning. She told 7NEWS that the outages have been happening more frequently during storms, but she’s pleased with how quickly crews respond.

“Quick, they’re very quick,” said Pickelsimer. “It works out very well and they come by if there is a problem and they are not going to have it on soon. We get texts all the time.”

On the roads, South Carolina Highway Patrol was urging drivers to use caution.

“Especially this week, we have had rain almost every day so there’s a lot of standing water and sometimes when people hit that standing water they’ll hydroplane and not know what to do. the next thing you know they’ve lost control of their vehicle,” said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A portion of I-385 Southbound in Greenville near the Roper Mountain Road exit was closed off Wednesday morning due to flooding, according to SCDOT.

“When you hydroplane, or if you do, don’t break heavily. Let your foot off the gas gently and steer your vehicle back onto the roadway,” said Ridgeway.

In Anderson County, SCDOT shut down a portion of Gossett Street where the edge of the road caved in this week, making it unsafe to travel on.

Gossett Street in Anderson County (WSPA photo)

A short distance away from the Gossett Street closure, crews worked to clean up another site near the intersection of Railroad Street and Hudgens Street. That’s where an uprooted tree landed across the railroad tracks, shutting down a portion of the Pickens Railway, and knocking out power in the area.

Pickens Railway near the intersection of Railroad Street and Hudgens Street in Anderson County (WSPA photo)

Power has since been restored to all of the locations mentioned. Crews with the Pickens Railway said they expect their system to be fully operational by Thursday.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the Upstate until Thursday at 6 p.m.