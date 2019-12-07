Crews investigate abandoned home fire in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Fire crews responded to an abandoned home fire on Friday night.

At 5:03 p.m. the City of Greenwood Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a structure fire on Sullivan Ct.

The house was reportedly abandoned, crews said.

Crews responded to Sullivan Ct. for an abandoned home fire on Friday. (Greenwood Fire)

Sullivan street was shut down for several hours as they worked to put out the fire.

Crews operated on scene for 5 hours extinguishing the blaze, according to the department.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.

