Crews, K-9 units search for missing man Kevin Lynch in Great Smoky Mtns. Nat’l Park

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing man with dementia at a Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Kevin Mark Lynch, 58, of Woodbridge, N.J., was last seen at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday at the Swag Resort near the Cataloochee Divide Trail in Haywood County, N.C., according to GSMNP rangers.

Park rangers are searching for Kevin Lynch.

Lynch is about 5’5″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to a press release. He has brown eyes and brown and salt and pepper hair.

According to the release, he was last seen wearing brown cotton shorts, a brown shirt with a white tail deer on it and a camouflage baseball hat.

Lynch is believed to be suffering from mild dementia and may be confused about his location.

Thirteen search teams made up of about 180 people and six K-9 search teams have been looking for Lynch on and off trails.

Anyone with information regarding Lynch’s whereabouts should contact the park’s Emergency Communications Center at (865) 436-1230.

Anyone who was hiking on the Cataloochee Divide Trail after 3 p.m. Saturday is also asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center.

According to GSMNP officials, over 30 agencies have been assisting with the search effort and include Appalachian Mountain Rescue Team, Buncombe County Rescue Squad, North Carolina Public Safety Prison Division, South Carolina Search and Rescue K9 Unit, Sevier County Search and Rescue, Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Backcountry Unit Search and Rescue team (BUSAR), Canton Police Department, Centerview Rescue Squad, Cosby Volunteer Rescue Squad, Chattanooga Rescue Squad, Haywood County Search and Rescue, Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Civil Air Patrol, Haywood County Rescue Squad, Cataloochee Ranch Wranglers, Connestee Fire Rescue, Haywood County Transit, Haywood County Emergency Management, Haywood County Communications, Randall’s Adventure and Training Search and Rescue Team(RAT-SAR), Transylvania Rescue Squad, Brevard Fire Department, Asheville Fire Department, Henderson County Rescue Squad and Great Smoky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team.