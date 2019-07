CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Our CBS affiliate WBTV in Charlotte is reporting that first responders are on-scene of an explosion at a home in south Charlotte.

According to WBTV, the explosion happened at around 2 p.m. at a home on James Jack Lane in the Ballantyne neighborhood.

Several people are said to have reported debris hitting homes nearby and the home where the explosion took place is reportedly destroyed.

