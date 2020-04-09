1  of  15
Crews remain on-scene after early morning fire at the Spartanburg Co. Landfill

News

by: WSPA Staff

Photo courtesy of Shane Fortenberry

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – North Spartanburg Fire officials said a fire that happened earlier Thursday morning at the Spartanburg County Landfill has been contained.

According to North Spartanburg Fire Battalion Chief Chad Perry, they received a call about the fire at around 5:30 a.m. after a landfill employee saw the fire and called it in.

North Spartanburg fire crews responded to the scene, along with Tyger River Fire, Startex Fire and Campobello Fire departments.

Perry said when they arrived on-scene, they began spraying water to knock down the fire.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified about the fire and they determined there was no risk to the community. They also said the air quality was fine.

Perry said they knocked the fire down to where they are now working to remove the top 2-feet of trash to start spraying the burning layers underneath.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Perry said he anticipates his crews remaining on-scene for a couple more hours.

