Crews respond to accident involving school bus in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Crews are responding to an accident involving a school bus in Henderson County.

The incident happened off Green River Rd. at about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday when an East Henderson High and Flat Rock Middle school bus turned over on its side in a ditch, according to Henderson County School and sheriff’s office officials.

Four children were on the school bus when the crash happened and are ok, according to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. School officials say they’re being transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The NC Highway Patrol, EMS, and HCPS staff are currently on scene.

There is no word on the bus driver’s condition at this time. Expect possible delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.

