Boiling Springs, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are responding to a building fire Friday morning in Boiling Springs.

The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department said an explosion was reported around 3:30 a.m. on South Batesville Road near Dry Pocket Road.

Boiling Springs Fire and Greer Fire are also on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.