Crews respond to business fires near post office on Clemson Blvd.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are working to put out multiple business fires at a strip mall near the North Post Office in Anderson.

Anderson City Fire crews responded to Clemson Blvd. Sunday morning to several businesses on fire in the area, including the post office and an adjacent beauty supply store.

  • Crews responded to business fires on Clemson Blvd. Sunday morning. (David Rogers)
There is no word yet on what started the fire and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Expect possible traffic delays in the area.

A 7 News crew is on scene. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

