SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Crews responded to a fire at a church in Spartanburg Tuesday morning.

According to our crew at the scene, the fire happened at Iglesia Del Nazareno Casa Del Alfaredo, located at 420 Westbrook Court.

Fire damage could be seen on the left side of the building.

Hilltop Fire District and Wingo Park Truck 3 firefighters responded to the scene.

Fire officials do not believe the fire to be suspicious in nature.