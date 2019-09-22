Crews respond to early-morning house fire in Walhalla

WALHALLA. S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning in Walhalla.

According to Fire Chief Brandon Burton, the incident occurred at a vacant mobile home on Willow Lane at about 1:30 a.m.

He says the mobile home is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Walhalla Fire Department and Oconee County Sheriffs Office.

No injuries were reported.

Walhalla Fire, West Union Fire, Pickett Post, and Oconee County Fire Departments responded.

Check back for updates.