CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a structure fire with reported injuries on Park Gate Rd. in Cherokee Co. on Sunday night.

Cherokee Creek, Chesnee Community Fire and Macedonia Fire Departments all responded to the scene, crews posted on Facebook.

Crews responded to a fire on Park Gate Rd. (Picture: Micah Colton Mills)

The structure on Park Gate Rd. was damaged after a fire with reported injuries. (WSPA)

Crews also posted on Facebook that a helicopter responded to the scene.

