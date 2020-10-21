Crews respond to gas tanker fire on I-26 in Polk Co., detour in place

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Crews are responding to a fire after a gas tanker flipped over on I-26 in Polk County, according to Columbus Fire.
I-26 East and West is closed near Saluda between Exit 59 (Holbert Cove Road) and Exit 66 (US-74) due to a crash, according to NCDOT. The road is expected to reopen by 6 p.m.
According to Columbus Fire, the crash happened on I-26 at mile marker 62.
They also say the fire is spreading to the woods. A detour is in place, according to NCDOT.
All drivers utilizing I-26 between North Carolina and South Carolina are urged to utilize S.C. 11 and U.S. 25 as detours around a major crash on I-26 two miles east of Exit 59 in Polk County. U.S. 176 is NOT suitable for trucks. Use U.S. 25 and S.C. 11.
