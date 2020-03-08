Crews respond to hazmat incident in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are responding to a hazmat situation in Simpsonville.

Simpsonville fire crews, the Greenville County Hazmat team and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control are on the scene of a hazardous material incident on South East Main Street.

Officials are working to neutralize a container of chemicals and set up air monitors throughout the area to ensure safe air quality, Simpsonville Police say.

They say there is no potential for fire or explosion related to the incident.

Crews are containing the spill and will work the scene over the next couple of hours until the area is deemed completely safe.

We’ll continue to update this story.

