SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several crews are responding to a house fire in Simpsonville.

Clear Spring Fire, Fountain Inn Fire, Pelham Batesville, Mauldin and Reidville all responded to the fire at Carters Creek Court on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a fire on Carters Creek Ct. on Wednesday. (WSPA)

Crews responded to a fire on Carters Creek Ct. on Wednesday. (WSPA)

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

A 7 News Crew is on the scene at this time. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Check back for updates.