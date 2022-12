GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in Greer.

The Greer Fire Department said crews arrived at the residential fire on Connecticut Avenue around 6 a.m.

The Taylors Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department and Tyger River Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Greer House Fire (Source: Greer Fire Department) Greer House Fire (Source: Greer Fire Department) Greer House Fire (Source: Greer Fire Department)

No injuries were reported according to firefighters.

The Fire Marshals Office is investigating the fire to determine the cause.