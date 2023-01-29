SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Wingo Park, Hilltop, Westview, Northside, Shady Grove, Inman City and Boiling Springs Fire Departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.