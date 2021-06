SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are responding to a house fire in Spartanburg.

Fire crews responded to Convair Drive before 5 a.m. Tuesday. Westview Fairforest Fire and Spartanburg City Fire were on scene.

Crews responded to a house fire on Conviar Dr. in Spartanburg Tuesday. (WSPA)

There is no word on possible injuries or what caused the fire.

A 7News crew is on scene, check back for updates.