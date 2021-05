SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to an early- morning house fire Friday in Spartanburg.

Westview Fire Department and other crews responded to 450 E. Blackstock Rd. at about 12:45 a.m.

A 7 News Crew on scene said the house was engulfed in flames. There is no word on possible injuries or what caused the fire.

