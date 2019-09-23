Crews respond to house fire on Quail Meadows Run in Inman

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Inman.

According to Spartanburg County dispatchers, the fire happened at a home on Quail Meadows Run, located off of Quail Creek Road, just before 9:45 a.m.

Boiling Springs Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Ledbetter said when crews arrived on-scene they found heavy fire showing from the home.

Ledbetter said one person was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out of the house, along with the family’s pets.

No injuries were reported.

The resident said he was getting ready to fry food when the fire started.

Ledbetter said the fire is under investigation to try to determine exactly what caused the fire to start.

According to Ledbetter, the home has significant damage.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to help those impacted by the fire.

New Prospect and Cooley Springs fire departments also responded to the scene.