Crews respond to house fire on Reeves St. in Spartanburg Co.

Crews responded to a house fire on Reeves st. in Enoree Thursday morning. (WSPA)

The incident happened at Reeves St. and Parker Rd. at about 2 a.m. This is in the Enoree area. People inside the house say that a dog died.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

This is the same area where a homicide investigation is underway after a body was found near Parker Rd. this week. There is no official word that these incidents are connected.

