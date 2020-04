SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are on the scene of a large structure fire in Spartanburg.

Una Fire officials responded to a commercial building fire near 398 Spring St. on Friday night.

Crews responded to a fire on Spring St. Friday night. (Viewer submitted photo)

A 7 News crew is there at this time.

There is no word yet on possible injuries or what caused the fire.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.