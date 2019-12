WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Picket Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire in Walhalla Saturday night.

Crews responded to Crowes Roost Rd. where Red Cross officials say the home was damaged.

The Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

No injuries were reported. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Check back for updates.