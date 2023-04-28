GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters responded early Friday morning to a house fire in Greer.

The City of Greer said the fire was reported around 4:26 a.m. at the 100 block of McDaniel Avenue.

The Greer Fire and Pelham Batesville Fire Department were immediately on the scene and had the fire under control shortly before 5 a.m.

Officials said the residence was not occupied at this time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.