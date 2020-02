SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are responding to an overturned firetruck in Spartanburg County.

Dispatch officials confirmed that a Reidville Fire Department firetruck overturned at Reidville Rd. on Sunday at about 10:37 p.m.

The SCHP is reporting injuries in the collision at Reidville Rd. and Lightwood Knot Rd.

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries at this time.

