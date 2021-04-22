Crews respond to townhome fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a townhome fire in Spartanburg County on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the scene on Edgemont Avenue. They said everyone made it out safely and there are no injuries.

Crews are responding to a fire in Spartanburg Co. (Photo: Melissa Boggs)

Crews are responding to a fire in Spartanburg Co. (Photo: Kevin S Mason)

Crews are responding to a fire on Wesberry Circle in Spartanburg County. (Photo Courtesy: Lauren Anderson)

Neighbors tell 7 News that includes two adults, a child, and two dogs all got out safely. The home is a total loss, fire crews said.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire. It is out at this time.

