ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are responding to a tractor trailer fire in Anderson County.

The incident is off I-85 SB near mile marker 27 near Porter’s RV Sales. There is no word on possible injuries.

Crews are responding to a tractor trailer fire off I-85 SB in Anderson Co. (WSPA)

Wren Fire and Piercetown Fire Departments are on scene at this time. Expect possible traffic delays in the area.

