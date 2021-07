ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are on the scene of a vehicle in water in Anderson County.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office personnel, including their dive team, responded to a vehicle that was located underwater near the Centerville Road bridge Monday.

At this time, deputies say the vehicle appears to be unoccupied. However, confirmation can’t be made until the vehicle is pulled to shore.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.