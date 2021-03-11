Crews respond to wildfire at Sumter National Forest in Mountain Rest

MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (WSPA) — Crews are working to extinguish a wildfire at Sumter National Forest Thursday afternoon.

According to Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist Allison Williams, crews initially responded to the fire Wednesday afternoon near Callas Mountain on Hwy 28 close to the Georgia state line at Russell Bridge. Since then, the fire has grown to roughly 125 acres and is on the Sumter National Forest.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and one structure is threatened.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible at this time.