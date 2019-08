The Parker Fire District Fire Department responded to a business fire at Buncombe Rd. on Thursday night.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Parker District Fire Department is responding to a business fire.

Parker District Fire officials say they are responding to a business on Old Buncombe Rd. and Perry Rd. They say the call came in at about 7:24 p.m. on Thursday.

There is no word yet on possible injuries.

