4 injured during crash, HWY 8 shut down between Ware Place and Pelzer

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon to a crash on Highway 8 in Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 3:28 p.m. on Highway 8 near New Shady Grove Church Road.

7News crews on scene said a portion of the highway was shut down between Ware Place and Pelzer following the three-vehicle crash.

Four people were taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. One of those victims was flown to the hospital.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

