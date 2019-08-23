Crews responding to fire near Bob Jones University in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters responded to a car fire Thursday night on Bob Jones University property in Greenville.
Bob Jones University officials said the fire started just before 10 p.m. on Sennett Drive. The fire happened at a private residence, which is owned by the university.
The car fire spread to a carport, and the carport was severally damaged, according to university officials.
No injuries were reported.
Greenville Fire Department and Greenville Police Department responded to the scene.
