SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was possibly injured by fireworks Thursday night in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg Police said officers responded at about 8 p.m. to Highland Avenue near Norris Street for a report of a fireworks injury.

One person was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries, police said.

Officers will continue to investigate the scene to determine exactly what happened.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.