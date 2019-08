SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Monday afternoon to a house fire on New Cut Road.

The City of Spartanburg Fire Department said in a tweet at about 2:17 p.m. that they responded to the 2200 block of New Cut Road for a residential structure fire.

Spartanburg County Dispatch officials said crews were responding to a house fire.



