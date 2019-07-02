Crews responding to possible drowning at Lake Keowee

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. – Emergency crews responded Tuesday evening to a possible drowning at Lake Keowee.

Oconee County dispatch officials said crews were responding to a report of a possible drowning near Fall Creek Landing.

Oconee County Emergency Services Scott Krein said one person was recovered from the water.

The investigation has been turned over to the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office, according to Krein.

Krein said the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene originally.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

