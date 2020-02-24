Body found inside vehicle in Lake Hartwell, sheriff’s office says

by: WSPA Staff

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a body was found inside a vehicle that was in Lake Hartwell Monday afternoon.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies located a vehicle in the lake near the Honea Path Park Boat Ramp at around 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office’s marine patrol crew found the vehicle and requested divers to the scene.

Divers then found the deceased person inside the vehicle, who was previously reported as a missing person.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

