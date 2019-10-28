Missing teen hikers found near NC/SC state line

UPDATE (9:20 a.m.) – The missing hikers were found safe Monday morning near the North Carolina/South Carolina state line.

Officials told 7 News crews on scene the hikers made their way out of the state park and contacted the Terra Nova Center, located on Reason Over Road in North Carolina.

The center is located about eight or nine miles from Pretty Place.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews have been searching for two hikers who went missing Sunday evening in Jones Gap State Park.

Greenville County dispatch officials said two people were reported missing at about 7:06 p.m. near 100 YMCA Camp Road.

Cedar Mountain Fire Rescue said rescue crews from North Carolina and South Carolina searched Sunday night for the missing 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman.

The teens started hiking at Falls Creek Falls and were on a trail that headed towards Hospital Rock, according to the fire department. They had been hiking with two other friends, but the friends decided the trail was too rough and turned back. They were planning to meet back up at Pretty Place.

The fire department said the hikers were not prepared to spend the night in the woods. They did not take food, water or flashlights.

A drone with thermal imaging was used but was unsuccessful.

Crews will continue searching Monday at 8:30 a.m., according to the fire department. They will search all trails and possible areas, including old roads that connect Green River to Pretty Place, which is where a young boy was found after being reported missing earlier this year.

The Green River Fire Department will assist with the search.

