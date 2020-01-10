Crews search for 3 juveniles missing from Oconee Co. camp

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are searching for three missing juveniles in Oconee County.

The three went missing from Whetstone Academy boys camp off of Brian Lakes Rd. in Mountain Rest at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Walhalla Fire Chief Brandon Burton.

The boys’ ages are 11, 12 and 15, Burton said.

Mountain Rest Fire Rescue, Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office, and Emergency Services are actively searching the area and buildings before conducting any aerial searches.

Pictures of the juveniles were not immediately available.

