Crews search for person who went into water at Clifton Beach

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 06:05 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 11:33 PM EDT

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - Emergency crews will resume searching Monday morning for a person who reportedly went into the water and did not emerge at Clifton Beach, in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, EMS, and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene on Goldmine Road, Sunday.

DNR says they believe the person is a swimmer.

Two other people were taken to the hospital from the same location earlier in the day on Sunday, according to Converse Fire Department.

Clifton Beach is located at the site of the former Clifton Mill Number Two along the Pacolet River.

The search is expected to resume at 9:00am on Monday, according to officials at the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

