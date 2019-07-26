Crews searching Lake Keowee for missing boater

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews have been searching Lake Keowee Friday afternoon for a missing man.

Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King said a man jumped off of a boat at about 4 p.m. and never resurfaced.

The fire department, Oconee County Emergency Services and SCDNR have been using boats and sonar equipment to search for the man, according to King.

King said the search was happening in the area near the 700 block of Acorn Way in Seneca.

