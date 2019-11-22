Crews to work overnight on 106-acre wildfire in NC

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Crews are working overnight Thursday to put out a wildfire in Pisgah Forest.

The wildfire was reported at 3 a.m. near Cold Mountain in Haywood County on the Pisgah Ranger District.

Officials say the fire is at approximately 106 acres and is burning within the Shining Rock Wilderness on the Pisgah Ranger District.

The U.S. Forest Service has implemented a forest closure order for the entire wilderness area, which prohibits all recreational uses including the use of 53 miles of trails.

There were 30 firefighters working on the fire Thursday, and officials say a crew will continue working throughout the night.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, there will be heavy smoke in the area throughout Thursday night due to smoldering.

There is no imminent threat to structures at this time, officials said.

Crews have been performing structure protection activities and this work will continue through Friday.

Agencies involved in the response include USDA Forest Service, NC Forest Service Haywood County Emergency Management, Cruso Fire Department, and National Park Service.