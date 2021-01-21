Crews working to rescue man who fell through floor into 20-ft well at a home in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Fire Department officials confirmed crews have responded to a report of a man falling into a well.

According to fire officials, the incident happened on Broad Street in Gaffney just before 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

Gaffney Police Department officials said the man was reportedly doing repairs on a home and fell through the flood and into a 20-foot well.

Police said the man is responsive.

Officials tell us the scene is active at this time and rescue efforts are underway.

Gaffney’s fire chief said the helicopter is on the way to the scene and said once rescued the man will be airlifted.

